Violent night in Indianapolis as police respond to 4 shootings leaving 5 dead, 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple shootings across Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The shootings across Indianapolis’ North, Near Northeast and Northeast sides between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.. The shootings left 5 people dead and 1 critically wounded.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to shootings in the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue and the 3900 block of Boulevard Place. The Hillside Avenue shooting left a man dead. The Boulevard Place shooting left a woman dead.

Around 5 p.m., police respoded to the 4000 block of Stratford Court. A preliminary investigation shows this happeend outside the residence.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Police believe this shooting happend as a result of a home invasion. A woman was found in critical condition outside the house and a man and a woman were found dead inside the home. A girl was also found in the home uninjured.

So far, there have been 9 deadly shootings in 2021. As of this time in 2020, there were 10 deadly shootings.

A public information officer for IMPD urged people to resolve conflicts peacefully.

It’s very important for us to learn conflict resolution without picking up a firearm and hurting someone. That’s the basis of what we are trying to get across to folks. Whatever situation you are in it cannot be that bad to where you have to turn to a firearm and hurt someone. William Young, PIO for IMPD

Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement calling on people to help stop the cycle of violence.

Our hearts break with every violent incident and every life lost in our city, and our thoughts are with the families of tonight’s victims. All of us—IMPD, violence reduction teams, neighborhood and faith leaders, and residents—must continue to work together to stop the cycle of violence and heal our community. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said leadership is working to make changes to let officers focus on proactive efforts to stop violent crime.

I grieve with every member of our community who has been impacted by tonight’s senseless violence. Make no mistake: the men and women of the IMPD remain steadfast in our resolve to bring justice for victims and their families and prevent future violence. IMPD leadership will continue working to make changes that help our officers have more time to focus on the proactive efforts that have been proven to reduce violent crime” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-327-3475.