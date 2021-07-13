Violent night leaves 3 dead across Indy, at least 2 incidents appear to be domestic

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent night in Indianapolis left three people dead and many more wounded.

Police are still investigating the motives for the overnight killings, but right now it appears at least two of the homicides are domestic related.

Just before three in the morning, police were called to a home on Gilmore Road and found two people dead.

Investigators believe Dorrell Paterson shot and killed Davidtra Henderson then took his own life.

Friends and family are still struggling to make sense of the loss.

“It’s just hurt. They’re all grieving. I don’t think it’s hit the family as much. We’re still on scene. It’s just tragedy,” said Danyette Smith.

Smith is a close friend of the family. She also works with Silent No More Inc., an anti-domestic violence program.

Just hours earlier, on Monday night, 56-year-old Joseph Brownlee was shot to death inside a car in front of his west side home. Police also believe that death may have been domestic in nature.

“So many homes are going through it. There’s family and friends that are going through it and don’t know what to do,” said Smith.

Brownlee’s homicide took place at the same time the City-County Council voted to approve funding for new domestic violence interrupters, as part of a $3.3 million anti violence plan.

Yet, domestic violence advocates admit it’ll take some time before those funds begin to make a difference.

“You know as organizations we’re working together to try to prevent it from happening, but we’re also in the middle of crisis, so it’s hard to do prevention when you’re in the middle of a crisis as well,” said Kelly MCBride with the Domestic Violence Network.

For now, McBride believes awareness is the best defense against violence.

“The best thing to do about it right now is to remain diligent with your family and friends, checking in on them,” said McBride.

“If you’re a victim of domestic violence, we ask that you reach out. There are resources and people who understand what you’re going through,” said Smith.

IMPD also investigated a third death overnight on north Temple where 33-year-old Levon Beverly was killed.

That case is not believed to involve domestic violence.

Anyone with information on the unsolved homicides can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who wants information on domestic violence resources can contact 211.