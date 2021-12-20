Viral Tik Tok snacks and meals delivered right to your doorstep

INDIANANPOLIS — The popular video-sharing app, Tik Tok, has announced they are partnering with delivery services to have your favorite and viral Tik Tok recipes delivered right to your door step.

It’s called Tik Tok Kitchen, set to launch in March of 2022.

Tik Tok kitchen will allow users to order viral meals such as feta pasta, corn ribs, and pasta chips (air-fried to perfection pasta).

“The menu is inspired by the hottest food trends on TikTok,” Virtual Dining Concepts says on its website.

“The dishes celebrate food trends made famous by TikTok creators.”

Tik Tok is partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to open around 300 U.S. locations. However, the two companies plan to expand to 1,000 locations by the end of next year.

It is still unclear if Tik Tok Kitchen will be a completely separate app.

For restaurant owners who want to participate in this new app, they can fill out a form at Tik Tok Kitchen’s website.