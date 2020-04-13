Virtual funeral service for fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath scheduled for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A virtual funeral service will be held for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath on Thursday, April 16 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMPD officials made the announcement on Saturday.

It will be a virtual service and there will be no public visitation because of coronavirus concerns.

The public will not be able to attend the service in person, but everyone will be able to watch the service online.

First responders will be at the service, but they will stay inside their cars.

The service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Officer Leath joined IMPD in December 2017. She spent her career patrolling IMPD’s East District.

She was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Thursday, April 9.

Police said 27-year-old Elliahs Dorsey fired a series of gunshots from behind a closed door into an apartment hallway, hitting Leath.

Her colleagues say her bright smile and positive attitude had a far-reaching impact on the community she served.