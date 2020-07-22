Virtual hub will help Indiana students, teachers navigate challenges of e-learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, we’re expecting a major announcement that will help Hoosier students, parents, and teachers continue e-learning for this upcoming school year.

To help prepare for this reality, the Indianapolis E-Learning Fund and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation will announce key details of the Indiana E-Learning Lab.

“It’s designed to provide them with specific resources, professional development and a place where they can go to find their peers, to help best identify best practices in e-learning for their particular subject area and their grade level,” said Claire Fiddian-Green, President and CEO, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation.

Officials say students, parents and teachers can access the hub online and go there for resources during this new era of learning.

“The vision for the hub really came from Indiana educators and leaders who were looking for a place where they could find high quality resources and supports that are aligned with Indiana standards,” Fiddian-Green explained.

Today’s virtual announcement is set for 1:30 p.m.