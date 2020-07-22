Virtual lab helping Indiana educators, families navigate eLearning

INDIANAPOLIS — With remote learning becoming more of the norm due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new virtual lab is giving educators and families alike support for eLearning activities.

The lab will have a collection of resources — like content for students, and teaching plans. It’ll also be a place where educators can talk to each other to help solve problems and share practices that are working well for their students.

The lab will also have remote learning courses for educators and families to learn from.

“As eLearning becomes part of the new normal, educators and families across the state need enriching content, opportunities for collaboration, professional development and technical assistance so they can address common challenges and help students thrive in a remote learning environment,” said Claire Fiddian-Green, president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation.

Money to launch this lab is coming from the Indianapolis eLearning Fund and the College Football Playoff Foundation.