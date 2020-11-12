Volunteers beautify south side Boys and Girls Club

INDIANAPOLIS — 20 volunteers gave up time Thursday to beautify a Boys and Girls club on Indy’s south side.

The project took place at the Keenan-Stahl Club on Troy Avenue. Volunteers upgraded the outdoor space with new flowers and trees, cleaning up fall leaves and helped create a new outdoor recreational space.

The kids have been spending so much time outside, it was important to give them a space where they can learn outdoors.

“We’ve tried to be really innovative through the services we provide through this tough year, and COVID, and the pandemic,” said LeeAnn Harris, Director of Club Operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. “Obviously we’re trying to implement as many safety protocols as we can and continuing to educate and serve our young people.”

This was all made possible thanks to Lowe’s Back2Club program. The program donated $1-million to the Boys and Girls COVID-19 fund.