Volunteers build community playground at church on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Capital City Church of Christ on Indianapolis’ northeast side prepared its site for a new playground that will be finished in August.

Volunteers from the church, Groundworks Indy and JD Finish Line Youth Foundation dug up sod on the five acres of land the church owns.

They’re building a playground and a basketball court.

Church leaders applied for and received a grant to install the playground so kids have a welcoming spot to hang out near 42nd Street and Post Road.

In a conversation with FOX59’s Aaron Cantrell, Church Minister Clayton Stewart said he wants this playground to show families in the neighborhood that someone cares about them.

“Kids actually, as part of this community, got to choose and pick out [pieces of the playground] before it gets installed,” a volunteer said.

200 volunteers were supposed to help with the project, but those numbers were decidedly reduced to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Minister Stewart said he wants to add a community garden to the site eventually.

He hopes the outdoor space will change the perception of his community by hosting events, basketball games and other activities that will showcase positive work happening in the neighborhood.