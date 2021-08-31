Volunteers clean up Indy’s Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — The Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood is a cleaner place after there was a neighborhood cleanup event Tuesday morning.

Volunteers walked around the neighborhood, picking up more than 20 tons of trash in the streets and alleyways. Residents said they were happy to see how many people turned up to help.

“I don‘t know half of these people out here but they’re coming today and in my neighborhood to clean up and help us to organize things and you know keep our environment clean, and you know I think that’s something great,” Jacobey Echols, one volunteer said. “I think that’s something positive. I think that’s something that everyone should be doing, it doesn’t matter if you’re from there or not.”

Tuesday’s event marks the city’s second neighborhood cleanup of the year after the program was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first cleanup was in Crown Hill.

There’s one more cleanup event scheduled to happen this year. That event takes place

September 29th in the Riverside neighborhood. People can sign up to volunteer at the event by visiting the Indy Community Clean-Ups sign-up website.