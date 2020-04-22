Volunteers load thousands of boxes of food on trucks to be distributed across the state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It takes a village to feed the thousands of hungry Hoosiers that are facing challenges during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the Salvation Army, Indiana National Guard, Two Men and a Truck, and Midwest Food Bank stepped up to the call and their efforts will go a long way.

Each of the boxes being loaded onto trucks and distributing around the state packs resources to support Hoosier families.

“The need’s incredible,” Tony Portell, the Pastor of Vineyard Life Church stated, “Last week we served about 200 families and ran out of food. This week we’re preparing for 300.”

The Vineyard Life Church is located on the west side. Before Wednesday, their food pantry was empty. Now it’s filled with 300 boxes of food for families.

“When they found out we ran out of food last week, they just said, that’s unacceptable. That can’t happen again,” Portell added, “Thankfully, we contacted Midwest Food Bank and they said, you’re not one of our regular partnerships, but we see the need over there, and we want to help out. So, we really appreciate them helping us.”

Volunteers from the Indiana National Guard, Two Men and a Truck, and Midwest Food Bank are loading 3500 boxes that will be delivered all over the state. Each box contains enough food to last 5 days. pic.twitter.com/SPvM8VDmaC — Shaun Murphy (@1shaunmurphy) April 22, 2020

The trucks full of food and resources are being moved around the state by Two Men and a Truck.

“It’s getting the food out there. It’s really giving back to the community,” said Scott Hodgin, the Marketing Director for Indianapolis Two Men and a Truck.

Hodgin says when they got the call from the Salvation Army, they knew it was time to help.

“They’re the ones make all this happen,” Hodgin added, “We’re just a little tool to help get their mission across and helping an entire state that needs some people are really needy right now and need that food.”

Each box will last a family for about one week.