Volunteers needed for e-learning kit assembly

iNDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers are needed to help put together more than 15,000 kits and care packages to help students and teachers with e-learning.

Volunteers are assembling the kits now until Thursday at the Crane Bay Event Center at 551 W. Merrill Street in downtown Indianapolis.

The kits will include paper, pencils, scissors, crayons, and other items to help students finish their work outside of the classroom.

If you want to volunteer, we have details on how to sign up here.

Volunteers must wear masks and follow social distancing measures.