Volunteers plant trees outside Marion County daycares for day of impact

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – Volunteers spruced up daycares across Marion County Friday to support our youngest Hoosiers and their education.

This was a day of impact, where folks planted trees and fixed up some of the outdoor play areas at early learning centers. It’s really been a rocky year for daycares. Many laying off staff or shutting down completely during the pandemic.

So the businesses and organizations out there today wanted to let kids and their teachers know — Indianapolis cares about them.

“We want to bring people closer to early learning and why it’s important, Heather Pease, vice president of advancement at Early Learning Indiana said. “We had intentions of the kids coming out and being a part of the tree planting… That’s not possible so they’re gonna live stream it. So our kids can still be a part of it, and they’re gonna have a lesson around that in our centers.”

Partners also donated school supplies and wrote thank you letters to the staff. Those interested can still make an impact at https://earlylearningin.org/day-of-impact/.