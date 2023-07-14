INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis voters are reacting to mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve’s public safety plan.

The first item listed in Shreve’s public safety plan, if he were to be elected mayor of Indianapolis, is to hire a director of public safety.

“Somebody who is going to be held accountable but who could also be the go-to person for all of those agencies. So they can all coordinate,” said Stacey Mishler, an Indianapolis resident.

But on other action items on Shreve’s agenda, like getting violent offenders off of the streets and holding officials accountable, some people aren’t sold.

“It sounds like empty promises,” said Mishler.

Many have aired their grievances on social media in regard to one portion of Shreve’s plan, which is similar to Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Proposal 156.

It states the office will seek to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm to 21, repeal permit-less carry, and ban assault weapon sales.

People FOX59 spoke to say they like bits and pieces of that idea.

“I believe that raising the legal limit for any firearm would be a safer bet. It is more responsibility that people learn how to control themselves,” said Indianapolis resident Diego Babcock.

Hogsett’s Proposal 156 was passed by the City-County Council, but it’s mostly a symbolic step since the proposal would require action by state lawmakers to go into effect.

Some also believe Shreve’s push to hire more officers won’t reduce crime, but Indianapolis folks agree on one thing.

“I think more community events and activities would be a great start. I love seeing things like the new park setup we have,” said Babcock.