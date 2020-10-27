Voting hours extended at Marion County Clerk’s office

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Clerk’s Office is extending its hours for early voting to meet the demand for in-person early voting.

Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge made the announcement Tuesday that she is extending the hours to add convenience for voters. Eldridge says the demand for in-person voting this election cycle has been unmatched in previous election cycles.

“Extending voting hours in the Clerk’s Office is the most I can do under current election laws to best accommodate Marion County voters,” Eldridge said.

The early voting hours in the Clerk’s office in the City-County Building will now be:

Wednesday, October 28 through Friday, October 30: 8:00 AM—9:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 & Sunday, November 1: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Monday, November 2, 2020: 8:00 AM – NOON

The hours at satellite voting locations will not be impacted. The November 2 early voting will only be available at the Clerk’s office.