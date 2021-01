Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are returning to Indiana Wednesday after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Bartholomew County GOP chair Barb Hackman confirmed that the Pences will be flying into Columbus Municipal Airport on Wednesday at some point after the ceremony.

Hackman said about 50 people would be at his arrival but did not have any additional details including time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.