Wabash police, troopers show support for children of fallen officer as they graduate high school

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Law enforcement officers and troopers showed up to Southwood High School’s graduation to show their support for two boys who lost their father in the line of duty back in 2007.

Twins Carson and Connor Rich graduated from Southwood High School on Sunday. Their father, Master Trooper David Rich, was killed in the line of duty on July 5, 2007, after he was stopped to assist a stranded motorist and was shot.

Officers from the Wabash City Police Department, Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police attended the graduation to support Connor and Carsen as they graduated. According to a post by ISP public information officer Sgt. Tony Slocum, officers and troopers did the same for their older sister Lauren when she graduated back in 2018.