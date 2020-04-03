Wakefield residents cheer on first responders, medical workers from safe distance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, Ind.-- The Wakefield and Wakefield West neighborhoods asked everyone to come out of their homes, stand at their front doors and clap for one minute Tuesday night.

It was their way of standing together in respect and gratitude for the doctors, nurses, medical staff and emergency workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope they understand that we are behind them and we're thanking them and we want them to know we appreciate them. I hope they feel that as they go through the neighborhood," said resident Laura Minzes.

The neighborhood plans to do this every night at 8 p.m. Firefighters, police, EMTs and healthcare workers are welcome to drive through so residents can show their appreciation.