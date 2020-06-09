Walk-in service resumes at Indiana BMV branches on June 15

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will expand services starting June 15.

Walk-in service will begin at branches across the state, and residents can complete all transactions, except for driving exams. The BMV is still working on a timeline for those to resume.

You can find a list of branch hours and locations across the state here.

Remember, June 30 is the last day to renew an expired driver’s license, permit, state identification card, or vehicle registration card without late fees.