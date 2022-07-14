WASHINGTON, D.C. — A product that was offered as a replacement for a March bicycle helmet recall is now finding itself the subject of a recall.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Tony Hawk Silver Helmets are being recalled. The recall comes after they were found to not be in compliance with positional stability and retention system requirements. This means they can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing risks of head injury.

The helmets are silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside of the helmet. They have a white warning label on the inside of the helmet with item number AGE2515STH-SIL on the top right corner.

Recalled Sakar Tony Hawk Silver Helmet

Location of warning label with Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL printed on top right corner Photos//CPSC

The CPSC said the helmets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $30. They were also provided as replacements for Sarkar Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets in March.

Anyone with the recalled helmets should stop using them and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card. Sakar is contacting people who got the helmet as a remedy for the prior recall.

Anyone with questions can contact Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime or email support@sakar.com.