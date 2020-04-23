Walmart to implement one-way aisles as a coronavirus preventative measure

Walmart is implementing one-way aisles to give customers more space as a coronavirus preventative measure.

“We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief operating officer, wrote in an April 3 announcement.

The company says it will install floor decals in all stores by the beginning of May. The green “shop this way” decals will help direct shoppers in the right direction.

Red “do not shop this way” decals indicate you’re going the wrong way and must turn around.