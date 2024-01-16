INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star Weekend is less than a month away. The league’s top superstars will showcase their talents in Indianapolis on the weekend of Feb. 16.

If you want to catch of glimpse of the likes of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James or Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, you’ll have to shell out a pretty penny for tickets.

The NBA offered up discounted tickets to All-Star weekend events to Hoosiers exclusively in July. The 10,500 discounted tickets set aside for Indiana residents sold out the same day they became available. The least expensive tickets sold during the promo event were $24.

Without using popular aftermarket ticketing websites like Stubhub, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats, finding a single-game ticket to Feb. 18’s NBA All-Star Game may be difficult.

All of the tickets available on Ticketmaster, the NBA’s official ticketing partner, are resale tickets. The only way to buy NBA All-Star Game tickets directly from the NBA as of this article’s publication is to purchase one of the league’s ticket packages.

The NBA’s packages pair tickets to multiple all-star weekend events with lodging and access to other premium outings. Pricing on NBA All-Star Weekend ticket packages are available here.

With few exceptions, most of the league’s ticket packages run in excess of $1,000 per person. Some of the packages that don’t eclipse $1,000 a person don’t include all-star game tickets.

The cheapest single-game all-star ticket available on aftermarket websites is more than $1,000 per ticket.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the least expensive available tickets were $1,043 on Vivid Seats. The tickets are at the back of the 200 level at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and run along the baseline.

Tickets in the same section of Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indiana Pacers’ next home game — a weeknight matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 23 — are currently available for $10.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the most expensive ticket available for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 is $11,123. The seat is located 15 rows away from center court.

Ticket prices listed on websites like Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and Stubhub often don’t include fees. On Seat Geek, without fees, the least expensive available ticket is $1,243. After fees, that same ticket costs more than $1,500.

Tickets for less popular NBA All-Star events like the Celebrity All-Star Game and Rising Stars Challenge are still available for less than $50.