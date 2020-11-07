Warm November weekend giving boost to local economy and mental health

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s expected to a warm fall weekend for Hoosiers; the perfect time to get out of the house.

“Any sort of physical activity is going to be not only good for the body, but good for the soul as well,” says Christian Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department, “A lot of people, they go to work, they feel the stress. They deal with the stress of COVID, and they come home and deal with family stresses.”

Health experts say outdoor exercise can help reduce the impact of election stress or COVID-19 fatigue. Irritability or tiredness can be signs that you or a loved one have surpassed their stress limit.

Outdoor spaces at restaurants can also be a place to safely socialize while maintaining distance. Some downtown restaurants have already seen a pickup in business during this warmer week compared to last.

“It’s like people are thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is it! This is the last nice weather,’” laughs Mark Weghorst, owner of Slapfish restaurant, “We are up about 15% this week as opposed to last week.”

The Hamilton County Health Department suggests anyone feeling any symptoms of mental health seek help.