Prior to a wind shift the temperature once again reached 70-degrees in Indianapolis on Tuesday, election day

MAYORAL ELECTIONS HAVE BEEN WARM RECENTLY

Mayoral election day weather since 2003 has been quite warm. This is the fourth in the past six that the temperature has exceeded 70°.

In 2019 it was cool but seasonal as the day with a high of 52°. There was some rainfall early that day but very light with only .01″ or rain reported, and skies would clear out for sunshine. Overall, there has been little to no rain in each of the past six elections dating back to 2003. But back to these warm temperatures.

Tuesday reached 71° before a wind shift and cool off came late day. The temperature topped 73° November 3rd in 2015 when Mayor Joe Hogsett was elected.

In 2011, the high was 72° November 8th when Mayor Greg Ballard was elected.

In 2003, It was a record high of 78° on November 4th when Mayor Bart Peterson was elected.

One of the coolest was in 1991 when the high was only 38° November 5th, the year Mayor Stephen Goldsmith was elected.