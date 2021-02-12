Warming center to open at Municipal Gardens for second weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — With the dangerous wind chills this weekend, city officials are opening a warming center on the near northwest side.

The Municipal Gardens Family Center located at 1831 Lafayette Road will be open to anyone in need of a safe, warm shelter.

The center will be open from 8 pm Saturday night through Monday morning. IMPD plans to work with wheeler mission and chip to ensure people who are experiencing homelessness have access to safe shelter this weekend.

“People that are most vulnerable, elderly, young and are homeless, making sure if you can check on them to make sure they’re okay,” said Comd. Tom Sellas with the IMPD Emergence Management Bureau. “If they need any help to just give us a call and we’ll try and get the right resources to them.”

The city and IMPD will continue to monitor the weather conditions and could expand warming center hours if necessary.

Anyone that needs additional services or information through the weekend is encouraged to call 211. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

The Office of Public Health and Safety provided these tips to people safe:

Prepare your car for cold and wintry weather. Pack an emergency road kit to be kept in your vehicle for the season, including a blanket, first aid kit, non-perishable food, and phone charger.

Brush up on your winter weather awareness terms – learn the difference between a watch, warning, and advisory here.

Always use safe home heating practices:

Replace filters in central heating systems

Set up space heaters at least three feet away from heat sources

Ensure flues and chimneys are clear before using a fireplace or wood stove

Never use a stove or oven for heating