Warsaw police issue Silver Alert for missing man

WARSAW, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared by police in Warsaw.

The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Gerald Griffith. He is described as a 5’1″ and 244-pound 54-year-old white male. He has black hair with brown eyes.

Gerald is missing his left and right legs and his prosthetic limbs have the American flag on them. Gerald is also missing the fingers on his left hand.

Gerald is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 126 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gerald Griffith, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.