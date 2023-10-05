WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested this week by Indiana State Police.

ISP said Matthew Reid, 30, was arrested following an investigation conducted by the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Sellersburg.

In April 2023, investigators received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

As a result, the Task Force executed a search warrant at a School Road address in eastern Washington County.

As a result, Reid was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is a Level 4 Felony. In addition, Reid was transported to the Washington Couty Jail without incident.