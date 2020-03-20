D.C. announces first COVID-19 death; Pentagon has 2 confirmed cases

An aerial view shows downtown Washington, DC, including the Potomac River and National Mall, on October 11, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Officials in the nation’s capital have announced the first death of a patient from the COVID-19 illness.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the death of the 59-year-old man on Friday.

Bowser said the patient was admitted to the hospital last week after showing coronavirus symptoms, including a fever and cough, and tested positive.

The mayor said the man also had “other underlying medical conditions” but provided no additional details.

The Pentagon also announced its first two confirmed coronavirus cases Friday.

The Air Force confirmed Friday an active duty airman who works at the Defense Health Agency in Falls Church, Virginia and had been inside the Pentagon on Monday has tested positive.

The individual has received medical treatment and has self-quarantined at home.

Also, an Air Force defense contractor who works in the Pentagon has tested positive for the virus and has been self-quarantined since March 7, the Air Force said.