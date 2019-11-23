Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Washington DC Bureau
Lawmakers concerned with how the COVID-19 will impact homeless population
IN Focus: Hoosiers on front lines of coronavirus fight as state announces first case
Video
Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be a make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates
Video
Effort underway to expand mental and emotional assistance to 911 dispatchers
Video
New bill would funnel funding to rural communities for home health care solutions
Video
More Washington DC Bureau Headlines
CDC: Life expectancy up in US as drug overdose deaths decrease
Video
Senator calling for Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus
New postmaster general could signal big changes to postal service
Discussion about ‘good guys with guns’ continues after North Texas church shooting
GOP’s Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell coordinating trial with White House
Military widows set to finally receive survivor benefits
Voting rights bill passes in the House
What’s next: House Judiciary to take over impeachment inquiry
Marketing materials on the chopping block in Congress bill
‘The facts’ remain Republicans’ defense of Trump, House Minority Leader McCarthy says
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Idris Elba is doing OK, urges people not to spread coronavirus conspiracy theory
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
Weather