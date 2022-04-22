WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. is sending more resources to Ukraine as Russia continues to combat forces in the Donbas region. The State Department says the sanctions are hitting Russia hard economically.

“This is one of the most comprehensive and meaningful set of sanctions we’ve placed on any country, but particularly a country with an economy as large as Russia’s,” State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said.

Chollet believes the sanctions will have an impact on the Russian invasion.

“It’s going to be harder to create and re-supply itself in terms of the weapons that it’s currently using in the battlefield,” Chollet added.

The U.S is also helping in the refugee effort. The Biden administration is launching a new program to help Ukrainian refugees find sponsors here in the U.S.

“We’ll be seeking to do whatever we can to help Americans as they are going to contribute in whatever way they can, to help Ukrainian refugees,” Chollet said.

The process will start on Monday and allow individuals or organizations to declare they are prepared to support refugees financially.

“I think this is a moment where just as there are so many American communities that were built by people who fled conflict in Europe and elsewhere decades ago, this is another one of those moments,” Chollet said.

And Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says the U.S will continue helping those still in Ukraine with military support.

“We will continue to look for innovative and creative solutions to help Ukraine defend itself,” Kirby told reporters.