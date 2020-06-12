Florida Republicans excited to bring RNC to Jacksonville

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Republican National Convention is officially heading to Florida.

After weeks of speculation, the GOP confirmed Thursday night the convention will take place in Jacksonville later this summer.

“As a Florida congressman, it’s a great thing,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said Friday.

Steube, who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area, said the pick isn’t only good for business but also helps President Donald Trump’s plan to stay in the White House.

“Florida is one of those states that you have to be winning to win the presidential nomination,” Steube added.

The move comes after Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the GOP couldn’t hold a full-scale rally in Charlotte over coronavirus concerns.

“The governor’s a little backward,” President Trump said Wednesday.

The president said they had no choice but to move it.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tweeted from his campaign account on Thursday that Jacksonville is ready to host the president “for the fun part of the Republican Convention.”

The state of Florida and the city of Jacksonville are ready and excited to host President @realDonaldTrump for the fun part of the Republican Convention. It’s the first step towards a big win in November! https://t.co/T9NosKbsID — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) June 12, 2020

The RNC plans to hold the president’s acceptance speech of the Republican nomination in Florida while still holding official convention business in North Carolina.

Congressman David Price (D-NC) said a compromise was possible until President Trump spoke out.

“You had people wanting to work this out. But Donald Trump came in and just one day tweeted it away,” Price said Friday.

Price says Gov. Cooper made the right call and warns that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will face the same decision.

“You really think come August that the governor of Florida is gonna say ‘sure pack ’em in?’” Price added.

But Florida Republican Congressman Neal Dunn said Jacksonville will be ready.

“I’m absolutely ready to going back to having conventions and just be smart,” Dunn said.

Rep. Ross Spano (R-FL) released the following statement:

“Florida is proud to welcome President Trump and the 2020 GOP Convention to Jacksonville. I commend Governor DeSantis and FL GOP Chairman Gruters for bringing this world-class event here, creating a positive impact for our small business community and economy. The Sunshine State embodies the ideals of independence, perseverance and freedom. We look forward to sharing these principles with the rest of the country to Keep America Great!”