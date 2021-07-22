House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejects two Republican picks for Jan. 6th committee

The House select committee is expected to hold its first hearing next Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tensions are high as leaders in the House of Representatives argue over the January 6th committee. Republicans say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is abusing her power to form this committee, but the speaker says her actions are justified.

“We will not let their antics stand in the way,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said.

“This is a sham committee that is just politically driven by Speaker Pelosi,” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said.

Pelosi and McCarthy were butting heads after Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s picks for the January 6th committee.

“They had made statements and taken actions that I think would impact the integrity of the committee,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi says some Republicans are mischaracterizing the committee, but McCarthy accused Pelosi of playing politics.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five republicans, we will not participate,” McCarthy said.

One of those rejected Republicans was Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said.

“They just want to be partisan, they just want to continue to attack the former President, they want to play their political game,” Jordan said.

Jordan and other Republicans said they will conduct their own investigation to answer their questions. President Joe Biden says this shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

“Nobody really believes it wasn’t an insurrection. I mean you know it, you can see it from the looks on their faces,” President Biden said.

