IN Focus: One-on-one with President Trump on COVID-19, calls for election delay

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Washington correspondent Joe Khalil on Thursday, discussing the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic, and the President’s suggestion to potentially delay the November election, a call which was met with swift bipartisan backlash this past week.

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) was among those who quickly stated their opposition to the idea, posting on Twitter that only Congress would have the authority to move the election.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Only Congress has the authority to change the date of the election, and we will not be changing or delaying the #2020Election. — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) July 30, 2020

Khalil also asked President Trump about the impact COVID-19 will have on schools with many students set to return to class in the coming days and weeks.

The president is also urging Americans who have survived COVID-19 to help battle the pandemic by donating plasma.

Doctors have had some success transfusing plasma from people who have recovered from COVID and developed antibodies to coronavirus patients.

President Trump said the plasma push is just one part of the White House’s strategy to fight the disease.

“We’ve made tremendous progress with many of the different therapeutics and vaccines, the vaccines are coming along far ahead of schedule,” Trump said.

You can see the full interview below: