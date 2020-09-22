Protesters call on Sen. Lindsey Graham to stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court is fueling new protests in Washington.

Demonstrators gathered outside of the Supreme Court before sunrise Monday to call on Sen. Lindsey Graham to delay filling the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the next president can make the nomination.

“Call him out for the hypocrisy and double-sidedness he is putting forth,” Aura Angelica from Washington, D.C. said.

Angelica helped organize a protest outside of the Republican South Carolina senator’s home. She and other demonstrators say Graham should stay consistent with what he said in 2016 – the last time a spot opened up during an election year.

“I want you to use my words against me: If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say ‘Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’” Graham previously said in 2016.

The group of demonstrators says they’re going to use Sen. Graham’s words against him as he said in his 2016 statement.

But Sen. Graham says this time is different. Graham and other Senate Republicans say the difference now is the Senate and White House are both held by the same party – their party.

“They don’t care, Kellie, they don’t care,” Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones said.

Sen. Jones says there will be “irreparable damage” if senators push a nominee through before the election. He’s asking his Republican colleagues to wait.

“We are about to go into a situation that is really going to rip this country at a time when we are already ripped,” Jones added.

Two Republican senators have already said they want to wait.

“I would hope that there would be some other colleagues in the senate that will respect the institution of the senate more than apparently Senator McConnell and Senator Graham do,” Jones said.

The first stop for President Donald Trump’s nominee is in front of the Senator Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Graham.

President Trump is expected to announce his pick later this week.