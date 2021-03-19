Washington Township educators get vaccine opportunity through special clinic

INDIANAPOLIS – Educators in Washington Township got a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine Friday thanks to a special request by a district employee.

Amira Besada, an instructional assistant with Northview Middle School reached out to Walmart to request the clinic. She says she made the request after seeing how long the waiting list for vaccines was.

“The teachers, they were looking forward to getting their vaccine and they were like I need to register, I put my name on the waiting list but the list had 200 people,” Besada said. ”But now, when they can, when they are able to just come while their school day. 15 minutes and then go back to their normal, that’s amazing.”

All teachers and school staff members became eligible Monday to sign up for a vaccination at any clinic in Indiana. The Indiana State Teacher’s Association says the order will help make sure Indiana’s schools remain open and are running smoothly.

The clinic took place at North Central High School. There were 315 Moderna doses available for Washington Township staff. A second clinic is scheduled for April, so everyone who got their shot Friday can get their second dose.