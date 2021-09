The 34 people targeted in a drug sweep throughout Johnson County. Police say 25 have been arrested.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A joint press conference between several Johnson County law enforcement agencies is expected to announce the results of a county-wide drug sweep.

The joint narcotics sweep was conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police Department and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office as part of Operation United Front.

Police are expected to talk at 1 p.m. at the Franklin Police Department.