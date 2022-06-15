INDIANAPOLIS — Need proof of how sweltering hot it is outside? Probably not. But, we did an experiment to see how hot it would get inside a car.

Around 9 am on Wednesday, we put a giant thermometer inside a vehicle. The dial read about 70 degrees at the time.

Fast forward two hours later, our camera stopped working because it was too hot! The temperature in the car climbed close to 100 degrees. When we took the picture below around 2am, the temperature in the car was past 120 degrees.

“Look before you lock,” said Jacob Spence, director at Marion County Emergency Management. “Pay attention when locking a vehicle to make sure there are no children or pets left inside. Unfortunately, in this day and age, it’s easy to become distracted and not realize that you do have your child or your pet with you sometimes. In these temperatures, a vehicle can become lethal in a matter of minutes.”

Resources available

Cooling centers are available at no fee. People in Indianapolis have several options:

More than 20 branches of the Indianapolis Public Library

Family centers and other indoor facilities at Indy Parks

Indy Parks swimming pools

“Our 11 family centers will offer programs and activities in air conditioned spaces Monday through Saturday at various times,” said Indy Parks director Phyllis Boyd.

Right now, the city has opened six pools for residents to enjoy, including the following:

Bethel Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Perry Park

Thatcher Park

Willard Park

The following splash pads are open every day at 8 a.m.:

Bel Aire Park: 2901 W Mooresville Rd.

2901 W Mooresville Rd. Bertha Ross Park: 3700 N Clifton Ave.

3700 N Clifton Ave. Carson Park: 5400 S High School Rd.

5400 S High School Rd. Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.

4200 English Ave. Clayton LaSalle: 401 S LaSalle St.

401 S LaSalle St. Grassy Creek: 10510 E 30th St.

10510 E 30th St. Haughville Park: 520 N Belleview Pl.

520 N Belleview Pl. Holliday Park: 6363 Spring Mill Dr.

6363 Spring Mill Dr. Jake Greene Park: 1700 Franklin Rd.

1700 Franklin Rd. Municipal Gardens: 1831 N Lafayette Rd.

1831 N Lafayette Rd. Riverwood Park: 7201 Crittenden Ave.

7201 Crittenden Ave. Stout Field Park: 3820 W Bradbury Rd.

3820 W Bradbury Rd. Wes Montgomery: 3400 N Hawthorne Ln.

3400 N Hawthorne Ln. Wildwood Park: 8100 Southeastern Ave.

8100 Southeastern Ave. Willard Park: 1901 Washington St.

The following are open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Arsenal Park: 1400 E 46th St.

1400 E 46th St. Windsor Village: 6510 E 25th St.