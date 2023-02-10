WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County.

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old Jonathan Benge. The Lynn resident was found laying next to a pickup truck that belonged to him.

The body was discovered by the property owner who told officers that Mr. Benge regularly visited there.

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office continue investigating the death.