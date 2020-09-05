Wayne County police seek information on 3 woman for alleged child custody flight

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with finding three fugitives with ties to the Hagerstown, Indiana area.

Police said the three family members have absconded with three children and are withholding two of the children from their fathers and deliberately ignoring a court order.

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of the women and the children involved with the case.

Lane is described as three years old with blonde hair and brown eyes. Trace is described as 8 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Emery is described as 3 years old with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Wayne County Indiana Courts have issued warrants for the arrest of Heather Jo Frost for felony interference with custody. Nancy and Abbey Frost also have warrants for for interference with custody.

(Left to right) Heather Jo Frost, Nancy Bohlander Frost and Abbey Frost

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation found that Heather Frost was assisted by her mother, Nancy Frost, and sister, Abbey Frost to evade law enforcement and hide the children.

Police said the Frosts have avoided arrest and refused to cooperate with the investigation. The mother and daughters may have changed their appearance and may be using fake identities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clevenger at 765-973-9393 Ext. 1537 or email at nclevenger@co.wayne.in.us.

If the current location of the Frosts is known contact the Wayne County Emergency Communication Department at 765-973-9355 or your local law enforcement agency.