WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that resulted in one man being hospitalized in Wayne County early Wednesday evening.

Deputies with the WCSO were dispatched around 5:31 p.m. Wednesday to the area of State Road 1 and Bentonville Road in Milton in response to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. WCSO said early reports indicated that two vehicles had collided in a head-on collision.

WCSO said responding deputies were able to narrow the area of the crash down to the 5700 block of S. State Road 1.

A blue 2007 Oddysey van was traveling northbound on State Road 1 when it stopped to turn west and pull into a private driveway in the area, WCSO said. A 10-year-old female and a 7-year-old male were also inside the van at the time of the crash.

A white 2011 Ford F250 pickup was also traveling northbound on State Road 1.

The driver of the Ford F250, identified as 44-year-old Adam Jones, reportedly told deputies that he did not see that the van in front of him had stopped while waiting to turn into the driveway.

The pickup truck proceeded to swerve to the west in an effort to avoid a collision with the stationary van, according to WCSO. Behind the truck was a maroon 2021 Buick Envoy, operated by 56-year-old James Burns, who WCSO said did not swerve in time and struck the back of the van.

The van rolled off the east side of the roadway before coming to a halt while facing southeast in a nearby ditch. The Buick Envoy, meanwhile, ended up in the southbound lane of State Road 1.

The children inside the van were brought to Reid Hospital for an examination following the accident. They were not found to have sustained any injuries. The driver of the van was also not injured, WCSO said. Jones reportedly sustained minor injuries, including lacerations to his face.

Burns sustained lacerations to his leg and was transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley. The crash caused State Road 1 to be closed for about three hours as authorities arrived on the scene to investigate.