Wayne Township families receive meals from bus drivers during school shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — School districts across Central Indiana are ensuring no child is left hungry during this time of uncertainty.

In Wayne Township today, a team of transportation and child nutrition leaders delivered meals to more than 1,000 bus stops. Staff have been working all weekend to prepare nearly 20,000 breakfast and lunches. This is along with serving meals at the school entrances.

To help, community members dropped off coolers. This will continue throughout the week.

Although the district is set to resume classes on April 6, Superintendent Jeff Butts said the district is prepared to continue their efforts after spring break, if necessary.

“These are uncharted territories for us, and we know this is a unique circumstance, this is our first time every attempting this and so far, so good. We’re getting out, we’ve re-routed all of our buses and stopped at over 1,000 locations to make sure transportation and safe walking routes are not a barrier to our children getting healthy meals,” said Superintendent Butts.

Sara Gasiorowsk, the Child Nutrition Director for Wayne Township added, “We’re here to serve our families and make sure that our students have access to meals while school is out, and we’re committed to meeting that mission.”

For more information on MSD Wayne Pandemic Response Plan, click here.

Be sure to tune in tonight for a look at Wayne Townships efforts. This story will be updated.

NOW: @WayneTwpSchools bus drivers are out delivering THOUSANDS of breakfast & lunch meals. It’s an effort that will continue every day this week to nearly 1,000 locations. pic.twitter.com/LBxarAEAu2 — Melissa Crash (@MelissaCrash) March 16, 2020