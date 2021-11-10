‘We are doing homework tonight’: Ex-Randolph County principal accused of sexual encounters with student in her office

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – The former principal at a Randolph County elementary school engaged in sexual activity with a junior high student in her office, police say.

Ashley Breedlove, 34, of Farmland, faces five counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor. She tendered her resignation on Oct. 18.

According to court documents, a detective first learned about the allegations on Sept. 23, 2021, after talking with the superintendent of Union School Corporation. The superintendent voiced “concerns” about an “inappropriate relationship” between Breedlove and a student.

The detective viewed a pair of videos involving interactions between Breedlove and the student, according to court documents. In one video, she broke off a conversation with an adult to hug the student. In another, Breedlove boarded a school bus, placed herself “cheek to cheek” with the teen and kissed the side of his neck.

In the second video, Breedlove is heard saying, “We are doing homework tonight, got it” to the teen, court documents said.

During an interview with police, the teen provided details of sexual encounters with Breedlove. He said they happened in her office at the elementary school while the teen was an eighth grader, according to court documents.

The student told police he and Breedlove communicated with each other via Facebook Messenger and said she had instructed him to delete their conversations, which he did. Breedlove then contacted him with a “secret locked” message informing him that she’d been suspended for an inappropriate relationship with a student, court documents said. The student indicated that he was the individual in question.

When the detective went to talk to Breedlove, she declined an interview. Police obtained a search warrant for her cell phone, which was still being examined.

In a statement sent earlier this week, Union School Corporation Superintendent Michael Huber said Breedlove had resigned and the district would have no further comment on the allegations. Huber said the district supports the investigation into the matter.