INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in nearly two years, a local youth mentorship program is opening up enrollment for its summer program.

Volunteers and mentors with Young Men Inc. are hoping to take on double the number of kids they typically see during their summer program – from roughly 30 kids to 65 kids.

“We’re looking to increase our numbers back up to at least about 65 boys,” said Reverend Malachi Walker, founder & director of Young Men Inc. “The last two years, we were only able to reach out to 30 [boys] and we normally have about 100 boys in the summer camp every year.”

Young Men Inc. is open to boys ages 8 through 18, but enrollment the past two years has been capped at roughly 30 kids due to the pandemic.

“If parents need something for their son to get involved in, that’s positive, that is a learning environment, a safe environment, and teaching the boys how to grow up and be men – Young Men Inc. is that program,” said Rev. Walker.

Reverend Walker said the goal of his program is to give young men a safe environment to have fun while also learning important leadership skills and good decision-making.

“A lot of the young men who start in this program come back year after year, year after year,” said Rev. Walker.

Jayse Evans is one of the many boys who has returned several years in a row. He is turning 15 next week and was enrolled in the program by his mother at the age of 10.

“She told me it was military-based so I was scared at first but I went on the first day and I was like ‘Oh, it’s not that bad’,” said Evans. “I’ve made quite a few friends.”

Young Men Inc. separates boys by “ranking” — from “soldiers” to “chief counselor”.

“Some kids don’t feel recognized but I feel like here you will be fully recognized like I was when I was a little younger,” said Evans.

Rev. Walker said now is the perfect time to open up enrollment. Not only is the spread of COVID-19 beginning to trend downward, but violent crime in Indianapolis is, too.

“That is a good sign that many programs – like Young Men Inc., but there’s a lot of programs in this city that are doing great work — are benefiting factors of the crime going down,” said Rev. Walker. “It just shows that we’re on the right path. We need to keep that path. We need to continue those programs that are out there on the frontline in the city doing great things.”

According to the latest numbers from IMPD — homicides are down 23.73% compared to this same time last year. Murders, or intentional homicides, are down 25.86%.

“We can really put a dent in this crime and we can see it continue to fall,” said Rev. Walker. “And that’s what we’re looking to do.”

For more information on Young Men Inc. or to apply for their summer program, click here.