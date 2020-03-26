Webinar to help Hoosier small businesses during difficult time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Local businesses in the Circle City continue to step up to help their fellow Hoosier business owners.

Marketing agency Collective Alternative is hosting a weekly live webinar to help small to medium-sized businesses navigate these uncertain times.

“[We] believe that in a time of uncertainty, it is imperative for our local business community to come together to support one another,” the agency said in a press release.

They will host a #loveofsmallbiz forum every Thursday at 11 a.m. through the end of April.

The webinar aims to help businesses:

Brainstorm

Come up with marketing ideas

Open conversation

Come up with solutions

The webinars are free and open to anyone.

For more information, click here.