INDIANAPOLIS — The weekend is here and the fun is about to begin. Luckily there’s always something going on in central Indiana and this weekend is no exception.

Plenty of fun to be had and luckily you may not even have to wait til Saturday. The Indy Fuel host the Heartlanders for Indy 500 night and the Indiana Pacers play host to the Phoenix Suns – will we see Kevin Durant don the orange and purple after that blockbuster trade near the NBA trade deadline?

Not only that but just a few blocks away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the Indiana Convention Center the Indiana Home & Garden Show starts at noon on Friday Feb. 10. You can get your tickets at the door for $5, they’re also available at a discounted price online.

Times vary throughout the rest of the weekend but rest assured it’ll be busy as more than 10,000 people are expected to fill the convention center halls for the 28th annual event. There, you can find the top home-improvement experts showcasing their stuff and showing you how to really spruce up your space.

Now for something really “cool” going on this weekend… the first ever Fishers Polar Bear Plunge dives into Geist Reservoir Saturday morning Feb. 12th starting at 9 o’clock. Best part, it’s all benefitting a good cause.

“All benefits from the fundraiser will be directly supporting the youth of Fishers,” Brittany Rayburn with the Fishers Youth Mentoring Initiative Executive Director. “We work specifically with mentoring and youth assistance works with youth in a variety of ways so we’re really, really excited just to invite the community out to cross a bucket list item off their list and raise money for a great cause.”

After all, it is still technically winter so the polar theme carries well. The dive will cost you $25 to register. You can find the brave polar bears plunging off Olio Rd. in Fishers at the new Geist Waterfront Park.

All proceeds benefit the Fisher’s Youth Assistance Program and Youth Mentoring Initiative.