INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate multiple shootings that sent several people to the hospital this past weekend.

According to IMPD, at least nine people were shot, and one person was killed. Detectives said crime scenes popped up on just about every side of the city.

Four of the incidents occurred on Saturday. In one of the shootings, officers responded to the 2500 block of Maywood Road on the report of a person shot and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Then, on Sunday, IMPD said a man was shot multiple times at a gas station at 21st and Ritter. Investigators said the man was pulling his car to a gas pump before getting shot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition. IMPD homicide detectives were speaking with two witnesses. The gas station was equipped with surveillance cameras.

In addition, two men were transported to a nearby hospital after an overnight downtown shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to 141 South Meridian St, south of Monument Circle, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initially, IMPD reported that both individuals were listed in critical condition. In a media notification, IMPD indicated the men are now stable.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings should call IMPD or Crime Stoppers.