Weekend warm up begins on Sunday

It was another cool day for Central Indiana as the thermometer just managed to reach 70 degrees downtown. This comes in wake of a cold front that passed across the area overnight. Rainy weather came through with the front and up to 0.25″ fell in many areas before the sun returned later in the morning.

Since the rain moved out, our sky has been nothing by clear. The lack of cloud cover and quiet conditions tonight will allow for a cool start to Sunday morning with a low in the upper 40s. For the same reason however, we will warm up quickly with the abundant sunshine. By lunchtime we will return to about 70 degrees with a high reaching the mid 70s later in the day. This warm up will come in part to a rejuvenated southerly flow and this will fuel further warming into the week.

Despite October being a week away, it seems all too likely that 80 degree warmth will make a come back. The warmest days of the week are expected to be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will range from the low to mid 80s!