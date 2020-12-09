Weighing vaccine factors and side effects during FDA approval process

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been a number of reported side effects in the U.K. after the approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Now the United States wait to learn their fate during tomorrow’s meeting with the Food and Drug Administration as they consider the factors and side effects of the vaccine before approving its emergency use authorization.

There are several things the FDA must check off their list before approving this vaccine, including the risk of its side effects. But, there’s now new advice on who should and shouldn’t get the vaccine.

“The individual who has high chances of allergy,” said Purdue University, Distinguished Professor of Virology, Dr. Suresh K. Mittal, DVM, PhD.

That’s who doctors are now warning to avoid the Pfizer vaccine. This after two people in the UK had an allergic reaction and were treated with medication similar to the EpiPen.

Dr. Mittal says with every vaccine there are the common side effects of fever, muscle pain, chills and fatigue. Which is nothing to fear.

“In majority of the people, the signs are very mild. But in some individuals, it can be a little more where medical attention is required,” said Dr. Mittal.

Matt Trgovac lives in Indianapolis and is part of a two-year trial for the Moderna vaccine that started back in August.

“So, I wanted to try to do something to kind of help out and make the vaccine come around. So, wanting to do something instead of sitting in the home quarantining,” said Trgovac.

He got his first dose in August, seven days later he got his second dose. At that time, he says he experienced a headache and fatigue. But he isn’t sure if he got the vaccine or a placebo.

“Just knowing that I was able to be a part of history and to be a part of the 30,000 people that were involved in it is something I take a lot of pride in.” said Trgovac.

Dr. Mittal says he doubts these side effects would derail the FDA from approving the vaccine for emergency use authorization. But he says there are certain things the FDA will be looking for before it can be approved.

“The first thing is the vaccine safe to use… the second would be if the vaccine is efficacious. Third thing is do you have the manufacturing capability,” said Dr. Mittal.

Since the U.K. has already gone through this process, he doesn’t see why it would be any different in the united states. While sending a bit of encouragement to those still on the fence.

“Those individuals should rethink about the benefit and the side effects are minimal. So that we can beat this pandemic and get back to our normal life,” said Dr. Mittal.

There will be a data safety monitoring board that will present data to the FDA from those who have been vaccinated. They will determine if there are any safety issues. That data will be available for the FDA to review tomorrow before the decision is made.