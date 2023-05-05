INDIANAPOLIS — It’s set to be a beautiful weekend with plenty of opportunities to get outside and get active!

Most of the events throughout the area are also free, with a focus on the outdoors, hiking, crafts, demonstrations and more!

Bird Fest at Eagle Creek Park is one such option with free fun taking flight all weekend long. Friday night you can enjoy a campfire and “owl prowl” at the park and the fun continues Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of birding opportunities, wild bird rescue instructions and even a birding 101 workshop.

The cost of the event is covered with your regular park admission – several events, however, do require preregistration. You can see the entire event list here.

Indiana State Parks are celebrating their “Welcome Back Weekend,” offering free admission to all state parks in the system this Sunday, which also happens to be an Indiana DNR free fishing day statewide!

It’s shaping up to be a great weekend for it. Several parks are offering unique experiences you can enjoy for free like Brown County State Parks’ Morel Mushroom Festival, full moon hikes at several parks, fishing workshops at Mississinew and Salamonie Lakes and a whole lot more – you can see the entire list of events statewide here.