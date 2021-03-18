Welfare check in Howard County leads to death investigation

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a home near Greentown Thursday morning.

The office said deputies responded to the 7500 block of East County Road 300 South just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday on a welfare check. When they arrived, they found two people dead.

The people were identified as 43-year-old Aimee Romero and 51-year-old Richard “Chase” Romero. They were pronounced dead at 10:11 a.m.

The case remains under investigation as of the time of this report.