INDIANAPOLIS – One person is in critical conditon after a house fire in West Indianapolis.

Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Furman Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

That person was located by rescue crews and transported to an area hospital. The fire is currently under investigation.

Speedway firefighters reportedly also assisted at the scene.

